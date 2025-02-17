Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan, who fell during a race 10 days ago, has died, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) announced on Sunday morning.

The 24-year-old, on board Wee Charlie, was one of three who fell at the final fence during a race in Thurles on Feb. 6.

He was treated on the track before being transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he was place in an induced coma.

"Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital," said IHRB Chief Medical Officer Jennifer Pugh.

"Michael's family would like to reiterate their gratefulness for all the support they have received in the last couple of days and express their appreciation to the local community and racing family.

"The O'Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time."

O'Sullivan's first win under rules came at Cork in 2018, and he turned professional in September 2022.

In just over 1,000 career rides, he rode 95 winners in Ireland and Britain over his career, including two at the Cheltenham Festival.

This season he had 14 winners in Ireland and two in Britain.