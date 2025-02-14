McLaren's Lando Norris is ready to take the fight to Max Verstappen after driving his new car for the first time on Thursday.

Norris, the Formula One runner-up last season to Red Bull's four-time world champion, told reporters at Silverstone he has already shown he can beat the Dutch driver and plans to be smarter and sharper after last year's clashes.

"I need to get my elbows out, and I need to show that I'm not going to willingly give him any positions," Norris said. "I also have to be a smart driver. You have to be a smart driver to go up against Max.