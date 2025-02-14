Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the reigning Olympic 5,000-meter champion, set a new indoor mile world record of 3 minutes, 45.14 seconds at a meet in northern France on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Ingebrigtsen, the Olympic 1,500 champion in 2021, had come to the event expressly to better the 3:46.63 record run by American Yared Nuguse at the Millrose Games in New York last Saturday.

"It feels amazing," said Ingebrigtsen, who had never raced the distance indoors.