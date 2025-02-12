In the six decades since Hawaiian Takamiyama embarked on a trailblazing journey in Japan’s national sport, only two foreign countries have produced yokozuna.

The United States led the way, with Takamiyama’s protege Akebono being first to break sumo’s glass ceiling in 1993, and his compatriot Musashimaru followed suit six years later.

Since the turn of the millennium, though, it’s been a case of Mongolian domination, with Hoshoryu’s recent promotion bringing to six the total number of grand champions hailing from the Land of the Blue Sky.

There have of course been strong wrestlers from other nations, and men from Estonia, Bulgaria and Georgia have reached sumo’s second-highest rank of ozeki, but to date only the U.S. and Mongolia have planted their flags on sumo’s summit.

That could change in the near future.

Kazakhstan might seem a good bet to produce the next yokozuna in the form of January tournament runner-up Kinbozan, but the smart money is probably on a nation that didn’t even have a presence in the top division last time out.

Over the past couple of decades, Ukraine has grown to become a leading power in the amateur sumo world, and in recent years the eastern European nation is beginning to make its presence felt in the professional game.

Shishi, January’s jūryō division champion, and Aonishiki, its runner-up, should both see their efforts rewarded with elevation to sumo’s biggest stage for the March tournament.

Aonishiki, who will only turn 21 on the final day of the upcoming March basho, has been extremely impressive both inside and outside the ring, displaying a fine command of both the Japanese language and sumo’s techniques despite only having been in the country for less than three years.

Although not the biggest wrestler, Aonishiki’s aggressive style and rapid rise at such a young age bode well for his future prospects.

Having only set foot on an ōzumō tournament dohyō for the first time in September 2023, there is still plenty of room for growth and the Ajigawa stable man is someone fans should keep an eye on over the next year.

Shishi’s outstanding performance in this year’s opening meet, meanwhile, can only be described as a massive surprise.

Although much taller and heavier than his younger compatriot, the 28-year-old wrestler has never been as dynamic. Slow and steady progress up the rankings brought no previous division titles or outstanding records.

In fact, before his 13-2 second-tier winning record in January, Shishi had only reached double digits once in nine tournaments in the salaried ranks.

Of course, given the unpredictable nature of sumo in the 2020s, there is always a possibility that the older of the two Ukrainians could do much better upon his return to the top tier, and stay ahead of his fast rising countryman for longer than most expect.

Regardless of how Shishi and Aonishiki do over the next few years, theirs are unlikely to be the only challenges for sumo glory to come from Ukraine.

When compared to sumo in other European countries, or indeed almost anywhere outside Japan, it’s striking just how organized, focused and coordinated the sport is in Ukraine.

Even more impressive is the way sumo has not only endured despite invasion and war, but actually thrived and grown.

That’s far from a given, as can be seen with other sports in the country such as American football, where the league shut down completely and the social accounts of teams are filled with tributes to former players killed in the ongoing conflict.

It would have been understandable for Ukrainian sumo to have suffered the same fate, but instead the national team took its performances to new heights, winning eight of the 12 gold medals available at the 2023 World Championships in Tokyo and seeing its flag raised over virtually every podium ceremony over the past few years.

Ukraine has not only been able to grow an already strong amateur presence into a true powerhouse, but has deepened links with Japanese sumo and created a pipeline into the sport here that is beginning to rival those of Mongolia (currently) and Hawaii (in the 1990s).

The war has had an impact, of course, with Aonishiki initially forced to come to Japan in order to escape the conflict, and other wrestlers from the country following suit.

Over the past few years, young Ukrainian athletes taking part in training sessions or tournaments in Japan have become a much more common sight, and that has led to more formal efforts to deepen the relationship between sumo in Japan and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Sumo Federation now has a Japanese office, as well as a Japanese-language website detailing the ongoing story of its athletes and the group’s efforts, as well as providing support and information.

But while there is a feel-good element to the concerted effort to pull together in the face of hardship, and the growth of Ukrainian sumo both on an amateur and professional level, the ongoing conflict has unsurprisingly had negative consequences for many in the sport.

Another reminder of that came this week as former World Champion Olga Davydko was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property for “raising money for the Russian army and promoting propaganda narratives.”

Davydko won gold for Ukraine at the World Championships before she switched to the Russian team in 2016 and repeated the feat for that country.