Liverpool boss Arne Slot said his side's shock FA Cup exit to second-tier Plymouth was a setback after a near flawless start to his reign in charge.
The Reds had been on course for a quadruple of trophies before they traveled to face Plymouth, which is in last place in the Championship, but came unstuck at Home Park as Slot paid a heavy price for making wholesale changes to his squad.
The Dutchman retained only goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from the side that thrashed Tottenham 4-0 on Thursday to reach the League Cup final and left Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk out of his squad entirely.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.