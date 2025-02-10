Liverpool boss Arne Slot said his side's shock FA Cup exit to second-tier Plymouth was a setback after a near flawless start to his reign in charge.

The Reds had been on course for a quadruple of trophies before they traveled to face Plymouth, which is in last place in the Championship, but came unstuck at Home Park as Slot paid a heavy price for making wholesale changes to his squad.

The Dutchman retained only goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from the side that thrashed Tottenham 4-0 on Thursday to reach the League Cup final and left Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk out of his squad entirely.