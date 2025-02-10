Ireland's marauding forwards laid the foundation for a dominant 32-18 win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday, which kept the Irish on course for the Grand Slam as the only unbeaten side left in the tournament, coach Simon Easterby said.

He was also pleased with the contribution of 21-year-old flyhalf Simon Prendergast, who added 12 points to the four tries Ireland scored at Murrayfield with his kicks.

"I thought the forward pack was excellent," Easterby said during his news conference after the game. "I think the attack was good.