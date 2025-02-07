LeBron James poured in 42 points to join Michael Jordan as the only 40-year-olds to score 40 points in an NBA game as the host Los Angeles Lakers notched a 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

James also grabbed a season-best 17 rebounds to go with eight assists and six 3-pointers in an epic performance as the Lakers won their fourth straight game and 10th in their past 12.

Jordan scored 43 points for the Washington Wizards against the New Jersey Nets on Feb. 21, 2003, four days after his 40th birthday. James turned 40 on Dec. 30.