Naomi Osaka is starting to get her pink back.

Osaka returned to the tour a year ago after 15 months away from tennis, during which time she gave birth to her daughter, Shai. Her first year back was anything but smooth as she failed to advance beyond the quarterfinals in any tournament, but now, the former world No. 1 says she feels more like herself on the court.

As TikTokers would say: she’s reclaiming her pink.