The NFL credited a drop in the number of concussion cases this season with advances in helmet technology, but players said it could take time to convince all those on the gridiron to reach for the new gear.

Concussions fell to a record low this season, down 17% from the previous campaign, with improvements to helmet technology and after the league changed rules governing kickoffs.

The league also allowed the use of helmet coverings known as Guardian Caps during regular-season games, after expanding their use in practice in 2023.