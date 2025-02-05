Donald Trump will make history by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl when the NFL season reaches its climax in New Orleans this weekend, the White House said Tuesday.

A White House official confirmed U.S. media reports that Trump will attend Sunday's game at the Caesars Superdome, where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump will be the first sitting U.S. president to attend the Super Bowl, by far the biggest annual event on the American sporting calendar.