Longtime Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp announced Monday evening that his tenure with the team is over and he has been informed that he will be traded, a decision he disagrees with.

Kupp, who has spent eight seasons with the Rams, revealed the team's decision in a social media post.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships," Kupp began. "I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.