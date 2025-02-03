Rory McIlroy delivered an overwhelming performance on the back nine to earn a two-stroke victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am to capture his 27th career PGA Tour title on Sunday.
The 35-year-old four-time major winner made three birdies and an eagle after the turn to fire a 6-under par 66 and finish 21-under 267 on the famed oceanside course.
"Some people would argue that the golf courses I've won on are not up to a Pebble Beach or an Augusta or whatever, but to win at one of the cathedrals of golf is really, really cool," McIlroy said.
