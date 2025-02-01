Japan fought back from 2-1 down to beat Britain 3-2 in its Davis Cup qualifier on Saturday to advance to the second round while the United States sealed a 4-0 victory over Taiwan.

With the score tied at 1-1 after Friday's singles rubbers, Britain's Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski beat Japanese duo Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3), in the doubles to move within one victory of the next round.

But Yoshihito Nishioka leveled the score with a 6-3, 7-6 (0), win over Jacob Fearnley before Kei Nishikori, a former world No. 4, got the better of Billy Harris with a 6-2, 6-3, win.