Arne Slot has urged Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract with Liverpool, advising the Egypt star against a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Salah has been in sensational form this season but is out of contract in June, with speculation persisting that the Saudi Pro League could be a possible destination for the Egyptian superstar.

Saudi sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal was asked whether the forward was the "big prize" for the Middle East nation in an interview on the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel on Thursday.