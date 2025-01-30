Max Verstappen is preparing for one of the biggest years of his life.

The reigning four-time Formula One champion has his sights set on a fifth straight title, a feat only Michael Schumacher has accomplished, which would cement his place among the all-time greats.

Barring a big performance step by Red Bull this winter, Verstappen faces the most serious challenge to his crown yet, as the inroads made in the second half of last year by McLaren and Ferrari are expected to continue.