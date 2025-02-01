Two years on from their three-point win over Philadelphia in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs face a rematch with the Eagles but with a big difference this time.

The added ingredient is Saquon Barkley, the explosive record-breaking Eagles running back and the biggest obstacle to the Chiefs winning an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

In the 2022 season finale, Philadelphia's main threat on the ground was quarterback Jalen Hurts, who put up 70 yards on 15 carries in a 38-35 defeat to the Chiefs.