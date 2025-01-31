Disgraced former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales goes on trial on Monday over his forced kiss of star striker Jennifer Hermoso that triggered global outrage at the Women's World Cup.

The affair has made Hermoso, 34, an icon in the fight against sexism in sports and generated soul-searching in Spain and beyond since erupting in 2023.

Prosecutors have demanded 2½ years in prison for Rubiales, one year for sexual assault for the forced kiss and 18 months for coercing Hermoso to cover up the scandal.