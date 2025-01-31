Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by six massage therapists in an investigative story by the Baltimore Banner on Thursday.

Tucker released a statement on social media vehemently denying the allegations, and the Ravens said in their own statement that they "take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

The Banner reporters who published the story said they received a tip Jan. 9 and began investigating the allegations. The six women who spoke to the news organization were kept anonymous out of their fear that the Ravens or their fans would retaliate.