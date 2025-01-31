Mikaela Shiffrin paid homage to the victims of an airplane crash after placing tenth at Thursday's World Cup slalom race in Courchevel ahead of the world championships in Austria next week.

Chasing a landmark 100th World Cup victory Shiffrin said her return from injury was timely, but also appeared moved by events back home.

In her first appearance since November following an injury, the American was 2.04 seconds slower than rising Croatian star Zrinka Ljutic, who won her third World Cup slalom this season.