The NFL modified its Super Bowl security plans, including adding more law enforcement support, after the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, the host city, a league official said on Wednesday,

A U.S. Army veteran killed 14 people and injured dozens by ramming a truck into a crowd of revelers in the early hours of Jan. 1 in the crowded French Quarter area that is popular with tourists.

The NFL is set to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles facing off at New Orleans' Superdome. Thousands of football fans are expected to travel to the area.