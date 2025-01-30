The Kansas City Chiefs have an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat within their reach but still have a long way go to unseat the New England Patriots as football's greatest dynasty, future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski said Wednesday.

The tight end was with the Patriots when they claimed three of their six championships, part of a two-decade-long reign under the sport's all-time greatest quarterback-and-coach duo, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

The Chiefs' campaign to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowl titles has led to fans debating whether such a feat would be enough to eclipse the Patriots' dynasty.

Gronkowski said his former team's legacy is secure — for now.

"They've definitely completed the first phase of the dynasty, especially if they win this game," Gronkowski said.

"But they're going to have to continue that success about another seven to eight years, and then I can say that they're right up there or surpassed the New England Patriots. Or we'll see if they don't surpass the New England Patriots."

It has been a swift rise to supremacy for the Chiefs, who ended their five-decade long Super Bowl drought just five years ago and are now one game away from making NFL history.

Beating the Eagles would put head coach Andy Reid within two wins of Belichick's record (31) for most postseason victories by an NFL head coach, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes could claim his fourth Super Bowl MVP honor to move one shy of Brady;

"They are doing something special right now and that's going for a three-peat — it's nothing short of amazing," Gronkowski said.