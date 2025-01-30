Fabien Galthie's in-form France starts this year's Six Nations by hosting struggling Wales on Friday with the head coach fully aware of the challenge of winning the title.

After welcoming Warren Gatland's Wales side to Paris, France faces three away trips, including a visit to two-time defending champion Ireland, before a home game against Scotland to finish the tournament on March 15.

France's results have vastly improved since Galthie took over in 2020, but its only trophy came with the Six Nations Grand Slam three years ago, despite a golden generation of players including superstar scrumhalf Antoine Dupont.