Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was pleased that Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card was rescinded but criticized the abuse aimed at referee Michael Oliver by fans.

The 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly has escaped a three-match suspension after the FA overturned Oliver's decision to send him off in Saturday's 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Lewis-Skelly was dismissed for tripping Wolves' Matt Doherty on a counterattack before halftime and the dismissal, which was upheld by VAR, was criticized by fans and pundits.