Rory McIlroy didn't mind the quick turnaround from his debut TGL match to his first start of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

McIlroy's Boston Common GC appeared on the TGL stage for the first time Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he went head-to-head with Tiger Woods. After Woods' Jupiter Links nipped Boston in overtime, McIlroy said he left the arena about 9:30 p.m. and was in bed by 10 p.m.

The early flight to California for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was barely a concern — at least he was flying west.