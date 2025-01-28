Brazilian star Neymar ended his injury-plagued 18-month stay in Saudi Arabia on Monday as his club, Al Hilal, said it had "agreed to terminate the player's contract by mutual consent."

"The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career with Al Hilal, and wish the player success in his career," said a club statement posted on social media.

The 32-year-old former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward played just seven times since joining the club in August 2023, despite a reported salary of around $104 million a year.