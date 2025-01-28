Slow play dogged the PGA Tour for a second consecutive weekend, as the last group again took five and a half hours to complete their final rounds during the Farmers Insurance Open won by Harris English.

The leaders were on the course for almost three hours on Saturday before even completing the front nine at Torrey Pines, prompting two-time women's major champion Dottie Pepper to express her frustrations.

"We're starting to need a new word to talk about this pace of play issue and its respect for your fellow competitors, for the fans, for broadcasting," said Pepper in her role as a U.S. television reporter.