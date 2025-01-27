Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim defended his decision to again omit forward Marcus Rashford from his squad for Sunday's 1-0 win over Fulham, insisting he would rather put a goalkeeper coach on the bench than a player not giving their all.

Rashford has not featured for United since mid-December, after he admitted that he was ready for a new challenge in his career, with the England international not in the team's traveling party for Sunday's narrow Premier League victory.

Amorim has always been adamant he will not allow for anything less than full application from his players, even if the club is struggling to find form under the Portuguese coach.