Quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley put on a clinic as the Philadelphia Eagles thrashed the Washington Commanders 55-23 in Sunday's NFC championship game to advance to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

Barkley reached the end zone twice in the first quarter and again in the fourth, while Hurts ran in three touchdowns and connected with receiver A.J. Brown for another score.

They will meet the winner of the AFC title game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl next month in New Orleans.