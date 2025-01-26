Madison Keys once suffered under the weight of expectation that one day, some day, she would achieve the Grand Slam success tipped for her since she was an 11-year-old prodigy.

On Saturday, nearly 16 years after turning professional, the liberated American upset world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open final.

Good things come to those who wait as the saying goes — but Keys' wait may have seemed interminable.