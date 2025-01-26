Canada's James Crawford scorched to a maiden World Cup victory in the prestigious Kitzbuehel downhill on Saturday in a race thankfully spared the spate of serious crashes that marred the super-G.

Crawford, with just four podium places to his name in seven seasons on the circuit, laid down a near-perfect run to clock 1 minute and 53.64 seconds on the challenging 3.3 kilometer-long Streif course on the Hahnenkamm mountain overlooking the upmarket Austrian resort.

Switzerland's Alexis Monney took second, 0.08 seconds behind, with another Canadian, Cameron Alexander, rounding out the podium a further 0.14 adrift.