Victor Wembanyama's "priceless" week in Paris ended in defeat Saturday as Tyrese Haliburton's hot shooting fired the Indiana Pacers to a 136-98 NBA victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

In Bercy Arena, where he won the Olympic gold medal with the U.S. team last year, Haliburton poured in 16 points in the third quarter on the way to a 28-point haul that included six 3-pointers, carrying the Pacers to victory.

Wembanyama, whose star power drew celebrities including singer and fashion icon Pharrell Williams, connected on seven of his 16 shots from the field to score 20 points as teammate Harrison Barnes led the Spurs with 25.

Indiana turned up the intensity after slumping to a 140-110 reverse in the first game against the Spurs in the French capital Thursday.

Pascal Siakam contributed 23 points for the Pacers who improved to 25-20.

"I think it was a really good showing by us tonight," Haliburton said.

Despite the defeat, Wembanyama's return to Paris confirmed his status as one of the NBA's biggest names at just 21 years of age.

He attended the Paris Saint-Germain Champions League soccer game against Manchester City, sat front row at an LVMH fashion show, opened basketball courts for delighted schoolchildren and gave dozens of interviews.

"I did my best to make this week special for my team, for my family, my friends but people still found ways to surprise me, to make things feel like it mattered for them and I mattered for them," Wembanyama said. "It's priceless."