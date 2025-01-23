Celtic secured a place in the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 12 years as Loris Benito's late own goal led to a dramatic 1-0 win over Young Boys.

The Scottish champion had a first-half penalty saved, three goals disallowed and ended with 10 men after Daizen Maeda saw red but held on to ensure it will finish in the top 24 of the 36-team table and reach the playoff round.

Celtic climbed to 18th ahead of next week's trip to Aston Villa.