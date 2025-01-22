Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek swept past Emma Navarro into an Australian Open semifinal date with Madison Keys on Wednesday to match her best performance in Melbourne.

The Polish second seed was phenomenal on a gusty day at Rod Laver Arena, powering past the eighth-seeded American 6-1, 6-2.

It equaled her best result at the Australian Open from 2022, when she fell to eventual runner-up Danielle Collins in the last four.