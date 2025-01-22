Naoya Inoue admitted the late change in opponents for his upcoming title defense messed up his training schedule.

The undisputed world super bantamweight champion, however, does not view it as a hurdle to overcome. In fact, he thinks the strange leadup to the bout may actually work to his advantage in the long run.

Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) was supposed to face Australian Sam Goodman on Christmas Eve. Instead, he will defend his belts against South Korean Kim Ye-joon, who stepped in after Goodman was injured in training, at Ariake Arena on Friday.