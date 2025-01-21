Last season's quarterfinalist Atletico Madrid is not just vying for a deep run in the Champions League but hoping to keep its good form alive and win the competition, manager Diego Simeone said ahead of Tuesday's clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Atletico Madrid is the only team to reach three Champions League finals without winning the trophy, including two defeats to rivals Real Madrid under Simeone in 2014 and 2016.

The host is set to welcome high-flying Bayer Leverkusen, which is on an 11-match winning streak across all competitions, while Atleti's own run of 15 consecutive victories was ended by a 1-0 LaLiga defeat by Leganes on Saturday.