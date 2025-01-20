Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford acknowledged that "it sure feels like" he has football left in him, but the 16-year veteran and one-time Super Bowl winner wasn't ready to commit himself to 2025.

Stafford threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns in snowy Philadelphia and had a comeback attempt fall just short in a 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in a divisional round playoff game on on Sunday. The Rams reached the Philadelphia 13-yard line in the final minute before the drive stalled.

"As far as my future goes, I mean, it's 30 minutes after our last game, so I'll take some time to think about it," Stafford told reporters. "I feel like I was playing some really good ball."