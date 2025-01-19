The Japan Sumo Association said Sunday that a sumo tournament involving top professionals will take place in Paris on June 13 and 14 next year.

It will be the third such event in the French capital and the first since 1995.

The sport's top talents are already slated to compete in London in October this year.

"We will make all-out preparations so that we can convey as much as possible the attractions of Japan's traditional culture of sumo and a magnificent atmosphere from the sumo ring to people in France and help them enjoy the tournament," JSA head Hakkaku, a former yokozuna, told a news conference at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

Wrestlers in the makuuchi top division will take part in the Paris event.

A tournament will be held on both days. On the second day, a deciding match will take place between the winners of the first and second days.

"I want participating wrestlers to perform with the same level of motivation as in grand tournaments (in Japan)," said Hakkaku, who had the ring name Hokutoumi.