Jayden Daniels passed for two touchdowns, Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for two more and Mike Sainristil had two interceptions to help the Washington Commanders pull off a stunning 45-31 victory over the host Detroit Lions in the NFC divisional round on Saturday night.

Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz had touchdown receptions and Jeremy McNichols rushed for a score as the sixth-seeded Commanders secured a spot in next week's NFC Championship Game. Washington will visit either the Philadelphia Eagles or Los Angeles Rams, who play Sunday.

The NFC Championship Game appearance will be Washington's first since the 1991 Super Bowl-winning season.