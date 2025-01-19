Travis Kelce scored a touchdown and helped set up another as the Kansas City Chiefs stayed on course for a return to the Super Bowl with a hard-fought 23-14 playoff victory over the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Chiefs tight end Kelce — with pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift cheering him on from the VIP seats — produced a vintage performance in tandem with quarterback Patrick Mahomes to overpower a stubborn Texans squad.

Kelce, 35, finished with 117 receiving yards from seven receptions while Mahomes threw for one touchdown on 177 passing yards.