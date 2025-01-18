American qualifier Learner Tien became the youngest man to reach the Australian Open fourth round in 20 years as he beat an ailing Corentin Moutet 7-6 (10), 6-3, 6-3, on Saturday, continuing the teenager's fairytale run at Melbourne Park.

Less than two months after his 19th birthday, world No. 121 Tien already had the more experienced Moutet's measure before the French world No. 69 was hit with trouble in his upper left leg in the late afternoon clash at Kia Arena.

Tien's win in the battle of left-handers came two days after he pulled off the upset of the tournament by beating former U.S. Open champion and three-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller.