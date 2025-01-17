Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka shrugged off a shaky display to fight her way into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 victory over Clara Tauson on Friday.

The day's first match at Rod Laver Arena was hardly vintage tennis, but Sabalenka was pleased to come away unscathed after a little over two hours in bright sunshine and challenging conditions.

"She played some unbelievable tennis," Sabalenka said. "It was really tough to play against her today. I'm just super happy that I was able to just stay in the game, and I was able to push myself, honestly, to the limit.