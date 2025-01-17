Two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL — and the leading contenders for the league's MVP award — will go head-to-head in the playoffs when the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who could receive his third MVP award, faces the Bills' Josh Allen in a divisional round clash with a place in the AFC championship game at stake.

Both players epitomize the modern preference for quarterbacks who can not only throw with pinpoint accuracy but can also be a threat running the ball.