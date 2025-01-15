Naomi Osaka’s recent travels are starting to become a roller-coaster ride. The new year started well, with a run to the final in the Auckland tournament. She was ahead by a set and had her first tennis tournament title since becoming a mother in sight, but she had to pull out against Clara Tauson of Denmark with an injury.

The scans were "not great,” in her words, a suboptimal development days before the start of the Australian Open.

A few days later, the fires in Los Angeles arrived. The flames came within a few blocks of her home. She called a friend and asked her to collect her daughter’s birth certificate.