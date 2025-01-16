Ichiro was voted into the Hall in his first year of eligibility and will be inducted alongside former players Hitoki Iwase and Masayuki Kakefu and former Central League umpire Hiroya Tomizawa.

Ichiro is widely expected to hear his name again when the results of the voting for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in the United States are revealed next week. He amassed 3,089 hits during his MLB career.

While many have wondered if Ichiro will be a unanimous selection in the U.S. Hall of Fame, he fell short of the mark in Japan, receiving 323 out of 349 votes. Ichiro garnered 92.6% of the vote to easily clear the 75% threshold.