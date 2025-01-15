Former Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka fought back from a set down Wednesday to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the birth of her daughter in 2023, gaining a "little revenge" for her defeat at the U.S. Open.

The Japanese star, who won in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, dropped the first set against 20th seed Karolina Muchova before winning 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

It was her second three-set test in two days after being pushed all the way by Caroline Garcia in the first round.