If veteran American sportscaster Rich Eisen covered sumo, his “OverReaction Monday” show would likely have needed a much longer run time this week.

Following an opening day rife with upsets near the top of the order, it appeared that we were in for another one of sumo’s wild tournaments.

The first major shock on Sunday came when Tobizaru executed a textbook set up and step back maneuver on ozeki Onosato that had sumo’s rising superstar on all fours inside the ring just two seconds after the bout started.