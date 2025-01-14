Roki Sasaki's window to sign with a major league team opens Wednesday, but the coveted Japanese right-hander has already closed the door on a few clubs, including the New York Yankees, according to multiple media reports.

Per the reports, the New York Mets and Texas Rangers are also out of the running before talks begin. On Monday, the San Francisco Giants announced that they also won't be a part of the negotiations.

The Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres met with Sasaki a second time, The Athletic reported on Monday. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs have also met with the 23-year-old hurler.

Sasaki's window to sign opens Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET and runs until Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. ET, per the posting system between MLB and Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball and MLB's international amateur signing rules. If Sasaki signs, that team will have him under club control for six years before he will be eligible to test unrestricted free agency.

Though he has pitched four seasons in NPB, Sasaki is classified as an international amateur because he is not yet 25 and has not played six seasons in the league. As a result, he is limited to a minor league contract subject to international signing bonus pools ranging from $5,146,200 to $7,555,500.

Thanks to a fastball that frequently touches 161 kph (100 mph) and a splitter that often misses bats, Sasaki has shined while playing for the Chiba Lotte Marines of NPB since 2021.

In 394⅔ innings with the club, Sasaki had 29-15 record with a 2.10 ERA and 505 strikeouts against 88 walks.

Sasaki had his 45-day posting window open on Dec. 15.