James Cook rushed for a season-high 120 yards and a touchdown, Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes in the second half and the host Buffalo Bills won in the AFC wild-card round for the fifth straight year, beating the Denver Broncos 31-7 in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday.

Allen was 20-for-26 passing for 272 yards and added 46 rushing yards as Buffalo improved to 9-0 at home between the regular season and the playoffs. The second-seeded Bills will host the third-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round next weekend.

It will be a matchup between the top two contenders for NFL MVP, Allen and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.