Steve Holland said Saturday that he is ready to step out of Gareth Southgate's shadow as the former England assistant takes over at Yokohama F. Marinos.

The 54-year-old was the right-hand man to Southgate during their eight years together with England, a period which saw the team reach two European Championship finals and one World Cup semifinal.

Both men stepped down following England's defeat to Spain in the Euro final in Germany last year and Holland is now back in a job in Yokohama, following in the footsteps of Harry Kewell and Ange Postecoglou.