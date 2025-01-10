World No. 1 Jannik Sinner said Friday that he had done nothing wrong as ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi stressed that the Italian's doping case was "run by the book" with no preferential treatment.

Defending Australian Open champion Sinner twice tested positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

Sinner was exonerated by the International Tennis Integrity Agency, which accepted the explanation that the drug entered his system when his physio used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to Sinner.